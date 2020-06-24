Calling All “Funky-Looking” People

Do you have ears that stick out? Super tiny eyes? An overbite? This might be your big chance to be a TV star! A talent agency in New Zealand is searching for actors to be in the “Lord of the Rings” TV series. That’s where filming is taking place.

Lord Of The Rings TV series looking for 'unusual' people in bizarre casting callhttps://t.co/dfdEREOA9f — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) June 24, 2020

The job description specifically asks for “funky-looking” or “unusual” people with traits such as long skinny limbs, acne scars, deep cheekbones, big eyes, small eyes, and missing bones! The “Lord of the Rings” TV series is set to be released next year on Amazon Prime.