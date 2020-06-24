Italy Will Pay For You to Vacation in Italy

In an attempt to get people to visit, an Italian village has announced that they’re willing to pay for you to come and stay in their empty houses and villas.

Molise, which is about two hours from Rome, is offering the seven-night free deal in partnership with the “Give Yourself Molise” association.

The region has 40 free stays to offer throughout the summer in the village of San Giovanni in Galdo from July 4 through October 3. You can choose if you want a 2,3, or 4 bedroom villa.

If this trip intrigues you just fill out the application at www.morrurto.com, which is in Italian, and not be a resident of Molise. Up to five people can be part of one application. Hurry, over 600 people have already applied.

Don’t forget though, the EU is about to block American’s from traveling there. I knew it sounded too good to be true. Wear your mask!

