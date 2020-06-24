If you have some major dough and don’t mind traveling out of the country you can save yourself from vacationing with anxiety by buying out a hotel for you and your guests. This is the new way hotels are attracting affluent travelers this Summer, no social distancing necessary.

For $7,000 a night you and 25 guests can stay at the 840-year-old Kilkea Castle in Ireland. The castle has 11 bedrooms and staff to cater to your needs.

Here's how much it costs to buy out an entire luxury hotel during the pandemic https://t.co/8Gnu1zpJMG — CNBC (@CNBC) June 24, 2020

For $14,995 a night up to 18 people can enjoy Cayo Espanto in Belize. The 4-acre private island has seven villas, each with a private dock, pool, butler service, and beach area.

And if a private island in the Maldives is more your speed, for $35,000 per night you can choose from 134 villas at Naladhu Private Island. You can relax or play without wearing a mask. Visitors will have a host of personal butlers, access to water sports, surfing, and the kids’ club.