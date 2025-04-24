Boner Of The Day For April 24th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: 1A- A LITTLE CUT HERE, A LITTLE CUT THERE, WHERE’S THE HARM?

A leaked budget draft reportedly showed the plans to get rid of the Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services to start in October. This program is primarily funded by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lifeline has served more than 14 million crisis contacts since it was launched as a free and confidential emotional distress 24/7.

1B- -A LITTLE CUT HERE…..

The Food and Drug Administration is suspending a quality-control program that tests fluid milk and other dairy products to reduce capacity in its food safety and nutrition divisions. After termination of 20,000 employees of the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA. The testing program was suspended because FDA’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory. The Trump administration has proposed cutting $40bn from the agency.

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT A SELFIE WITH THE POPE!

Nick Parker was at Saint Peter’s Basilica yesterday where tears were flowing and many took a moment to pay their respects. Along with thousands of mourners, many were unable to take part in this ritual without a picture to show others. Nick was able to get 25ft close to Francis’ coffin. Many were huddled together and holding up the queue while many used selfies stick’s to investigate the casket. There was a no ban on photography, and he was even able to notice priest and nuns taking pictures. Nick stated that this was a depressing reflection of our selfie-obsessed, and social media driven culture. Said this was nothing like when he was viewing the coffin of the late Queen in Westminster in 2022.

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S IMPORTANT FOR ME TO LOOK PRETTY WHILE I LIE.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to install a makeup studio to help prepare them for television appearances. The renovation was initially planned to cost more than $40,000 but then was scaled back. A table was removed and a new chair and large mirror with makeup lighting was installed. Apparently, Hegseth is doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances, but NOT paying for a makeup artist. This “green room” will be open to senior leaders and VIPs prior to press engagements.

