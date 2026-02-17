Boner of the Day for February 17th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: ARM PIT HAIR, REALLY!?

A family from Ireland allegedly attempted to avoid paying a $600 bill at Pony restaurant in Sydney by planting a hair on their plate after finishing their meal. CCTV footage reportedly shows a man pulling a hair from under his arm and placing it on the plate, and staff noted the blonde hair did not match any kitchen workers. When confronted, the man became agitated and refused to pay, prompting management to waive the bill, and the family was later accused of trying a similar tactic at another nearby restaurant.

Boner Candidate #2: I’M JUST NOT SURE HOW YOU ‘ACCIDENTALLY’ THROW AWAY 20 GOLD BARS.

Police in southern Italy recovered 20 gold bars worth about $142,000 after a 57-year-old man accidentally threw them away with his household trash. Security footage confirmed he had discarded the tin containing the gold in a public bin at Torre Lapillo in the Puglia region, and authorities traced the waste to a municipal landfill. After hours of searching, officers found the damaged box with all the gold bars intact and returned them to their owner.

Boner Candidate #3: I’D SAY THIS IS UNDOUBTEDLY A HATE CRIME.

Los Angeles police arrested a woman accused of setting a fire outside the Islamic community center Islah LA in Hyde Park on Feb. 7, after surveillance video showed someone igniting toilet paper and throwing it over a graffiti-defaced gate. The fire was contained outside the building on West Slauson Avenue, causing limited damage to a door and wall, and authorities have not yet determined whether the incident constitutes a hate crime. Imam Jihad Saafir said the suspect was previously known to the center and had received mental health services there. Local officials, including L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, condemned the act, while the center vowed to continue its community services as Ramadan approaches.

