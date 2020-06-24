“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Do-Over

The popular TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is starting from scratch. Star Terry Crews says the FOX comedy is scrapping the first four episodes of Season 8 because of the protests around the country following the police killing of George Floyd.

Terry Crews says Brooklyn Nine-Nine scrapped all of next season's scripts in response to Black Lives Matter https://t.co/TB4ssNFuOX — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) June 24, 2020

The decision was made by cast members on a zoom call with the show’s creator. Crews says the discussion centered around “the shift of consciousness going on”. The actor didn’t say exactly how they will re-script the episodes that center around a fictional Brooklyn police precinct.