“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Do-Over

The popular TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is starting from scratch. Star Terry Crews says the FOX comedy is scrapping the first four episodes of Season 8 because of the protests around the country following the police killing of George Floyd.

The decision was made by cast members on a zoom call with the show’s creator. Crews says the discussion centered around “the shift of consciousness going on”. The actor didn’t say exactly how they will re-script the episodes that center around a fictional Brooklyn police precinct.

