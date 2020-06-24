Netflix To Fix Annoying Home Screen Feature

Netflix is about to fix something that has probably annoyed you about using the service. You will now be able to remove unfinished shows from your “Continue Watching” space on the home screen. Up until now, if you started a show or a series but didn’t want to finish it, you had to wait until the program was bumped off by other ones. The feature is rolling out on Android devices first. iOS usage will come soon.

