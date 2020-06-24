Intel committee confirms UFO program

Three years ago, the Pentagon said a secret multi-million dollar program investigating UFO’s had ended in 2012, but a funding item in the Senate’s annual intelligence authorization bill says otherwise.

Furthermore, the intelligence committee said Tuesday that it “supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force,” CBS News reports – confirming the program still exists. The committee also wants it better regulated – with more public transparency. Though, their concerns are less with extraterrestrials and more with foreign adversaries, like China’s use of spy technology, including drones.

The Office of Naval Intelligence runs the program. Three videos publicly released by the Pentagon in April show examples of Navy pilot encounters. Including one appearing to show a “whole fleet” of drones going against 120-knot winds.

Well, Tom DeLonge is probably a happy camper.