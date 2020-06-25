Life

NASA Needs Your Help Designing A Space Toilet

Posted on

NASA needs your help in designing the next generation of space toilets. The agency has turned to crowdsourcing for ideas on constructing a toilet that’s smaller and more efficient than the models currently used on the International Space Station.

The ‘lunar loo’ must work in both zero-gravity and in lunar gravity conditions, weigh less than 33 pounds, and accommodate both male and female users. $35,000 in prize money is being offered for the winning designs. Apply at Herox.com/LunarLoo.

Comments
