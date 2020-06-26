American Airlines Goes Back To Full Flights Next Week

American Airlines has announced that its aircraft will be operating at full capacity starting on July 1st. Since the pandemic hit in March, American has blocked out half of the middle seats in economy to encourage physical distancing on flights. United and Spirit will also book flights to capacity. Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue will continue to limit the total number of passenger capacity on trips. This comes as the U.S. sees the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

