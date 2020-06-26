Not Wearing a Face Mask in Miami Can Cost You $500

A survey released Friday revealed Florida trails most states in its percentage of mask-wearing residents. But that will likely change soon — at least in Miami. A new ordinance approved this week sets the top fine for not wearing a protective mask in Miami at $500. City manager Art Noriega says enforcing the protective measure with a “heavy hand” is necessary because residents seem to be having a difficult time getting with the coronavirus program.

Miami to fine people up to $500 if they don't wear masks https://t.co/Xi1zzeYCJW — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2020

However, it should be noted the city’s hand isn’t so heavy right off the bat. Residents caught bearing their naked faces in public for the first time we’ll receive a verbal warning and a free mask, Noriega says. The second offense will get them a $50 ticket, and a third will cost them $150, he says. Residents who still haven’t learned their lesson at that point should make sure they have $500 set aside — because that’s what a fourth offense will cost them, Noriega says.