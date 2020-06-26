Life

McDonald’s Employee who Attributed Weight Gain to Big Macs Shocked by Birth of Baby

Posted on

An employee at a British McDonald’s says she really loves Big Macs — so much, in fact, that she ate a least one per shift and came to accept the weight she gained over the past nine months. But as it turned out, 21-year-old Daisy Young wasn’t overweight; she was pregnant. The County Durham resident says she didn’t even realize she was carrying a baby until earlier this week when she went into labor. But even then, she thought she was suffering from a bad stomach ache — until an emergency room doctor broke the news. “I found out I was pregnant at around 3 p.m.,” Young says. “It was all going so fast. I tried to ring my mum but I couldn’t get through. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m about to have a baby.'” And that’s exactly what she did. About three hours after arriving at the ER, Young gave birth to a 6-pound boy, Elijah. Both mom and baby are reportedly in good health.

Comments
