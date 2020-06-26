Florida Outlaws Alcohol at Bars, Nightclubs

As Florida’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket, the state has re-instated a previous coronavirus restriction that likely won’t sit well with a number of residents: Effective immediately, nightclubs and bars can no longer serve alcohol.

Announced Friday by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Emergency Order 2020-09 “suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises for all vendors who derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages.” The ban doesn’t include restaurants.

BREAKING: The governors of Texas and Florida have closed down bars Friday as new coronavirus cases hit record levels in their states. https://t.co/fjdG6Aolvf — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 26, 2020

The emergency order, which sets a $500 fine and 180 days in jail for business owners caught violating the law, comes after a number of the state’s nightclubs were caught violating capacity restrictions.

