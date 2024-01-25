Geek News on the Radio for January 25th, 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender | Official Teaser | Netflix

Netflix Raising Prices

Netflix is preparing investors and users for more price hikes in 2024. Read more here!

The Book of Eli – Prequel

The Book of Eli, TV series will be a prequel to the 2010 post-apocalyptic action. Read more here!

Rick and Morty Season 8 delay – Rick and Morty Anime

Due to the WGA strike, you have to wait until 2025 for season 8. Hopefully the anime helps the wait feel shorter. Read more here!

Tron: Ares

Gillian Anderson, Jared Leto, and more to join the follow up to Tron 2. Read more here!

Netflix cancels ‘The Mothership’ after completion

Netflix has completely cancelled the release of the science-fiction drama. Halle Berry played a lead role. Read more here!

James Gunn narrows down Supergirl to two actresses

The search is closer because it’s narrowed down to Milly Alcock, best known for her work on HBO’s House of the Dragon as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Meg Donnelly, who is known for Disney Channel’s hit musical franchise Zombies. Read more here!

Tom Hollander states is difficult to have name similar to Tom Holland

Hollander proceeded to recall when his agency once mixed up him and the actor via email and sent Holland’s box office bonus for one of the Avengers sequels to him. Read more here!