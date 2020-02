Jordan Peele is on a mission to scare you again this summer. Peele has co-written the reboot of Candyman. The first trailer was released on Thursday. Nia DaCosta directs the updated version of the classic horror story. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star in the film. The modern twist on Candyman hits theaters on June 12th.

