Sonic Has $1 Hot Dogs Today

Sonic Drive-In has a deal happening on Thursday only. According to ChewBoom, you can get an All-American or Chili Cheese six-inch hot dog for $1. To get it, you must mention the deal when you order. You can only get 5 of them at this price, but that’s okay, right?

Hey! TODAY is $1 Hot Dog Day! Spread the word. 📲 pic.twitter.com/P0xMe7dzoi — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) February 27, 2020