Life

Sonic Has $1 Hot Dogs Today

Posted on

Sonic Drive-In has a deal happening on Thursday only. According to ChewBoom, you can get an All-American or Chili Cheese six-inch hot dog for $1. To get it, you must mention the deal when you order. You can only get 5 of them at this price, but that’s okay, right?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top