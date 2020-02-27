Ticket Sellers Cool With A Federal Mandate To Disclose All Fees

Currently, the price you see for a concert or sports ticket online isn’t what you’ll pay at checkout. There are tons of fees tacked on before you click purchase. But all that could change as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce investigates the practice, which members call anti-consumer and deceptive. If the federal government were to mandate “all-in” pricing that includes the entire cost upfront, there won’t be much pushback from three of the country’s biggest ticket sellers. Speaking at Wednesday’s Congressional hearing, Ticketmaster, Stubhub, and AXS said they’re in support of a measure.

