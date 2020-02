Moviegoers continue to see Sonic the Hedgehog. The film has just passed $200 million at the global box office. Sonic navigates life on earth with a friend in the film. Sonic the Hedgehog received $58 million domestically in its opening weekend, which is impressive considering the pushback after the first Sonic’s design gave everyone nightmares.

