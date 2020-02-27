Can Lysol And Clorox Products Kill The Coronavirus?

After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that the coronavirus could spread across the country, it wouldn’t be shocking if people started stocking up on disinfectants. While they claim to kill 99.9% of all bacteria and viruses, are products like Lysol and Clorox effective in this case? According to the US Environmental Protection Agency: possibly. It’s likely since other human coronaviruses can be killed with commercial disinfectants, but it hasn’t been scientifically proven against this strain just yet. Meanwhile, the CDC believes that person-to-person is how this disease spreads – not from touching contaminated surfaces – so wiping everything down might not keep you completely in the clear.

The EPA has some guidance: The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus. But until tests confirm this, its ability to kill the novel coronavirus has not been scientifically proven. https://t.co/DfkfdF3vIl — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2020