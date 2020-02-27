Disney World ‘Jungle Cruise’ Boat Sinks With Passengers On Board

Disney World’s famous Jungle Cruise ride offered a little more jungle adventure than its passengers were expecting on Thursday. One of the ride’s boats apparently began taking on water and eventually sank with passengers on board. One passenger tweeted that the boat was filled with “about a foot and a half” of water and “went from floating to sunk in about a minute”. Fortunately, everyone was able to get off the ride safely after about 20 minutes, and no one was attacked by an animatronic hippo.

