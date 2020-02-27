Woman Goes Blind After Having Eyes Tattooed Black

A 25-year-old Polish woman has been left blind after getting her eyeballs dyed black like her favorite rapper. Aleksandra Sadowska went to a tattoo artist to get the whites of her eyes painted black, to emulate a Polish rapper named Popek who had a similar procedure done. However, the tattoo artist made a serious mistake, using body ink meant for skin and not for eyes. The procedure left Sadowska completely blind in one eye, and doctors say she’ll soon lose all sight in the other. Now Sadowska is suing the artist, who has pleaded not guilty and is facing up to three years in prison.

