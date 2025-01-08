Boner of the Day for January 8th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THERE IS ALL KINDS OF WRONG IN THIS STORY FROM AN ARIZONA TATTOO PARLOR.

Nine yea- old and her parents travel to a tattoo parlor in Yuma, Arizona to get a tattoo of President-Elect on her neck. But the artist tried to talk to her out of the idea by telling her a higher price than what it would really be making sure the parents were okay with the idea. The 9 year-old told him she was sure and together they came to the conclusion to get something a little more “patriotic” like a U.S flag on her arm. The story instigated a debate online about whether children should be allowed to to get tattoos- in which it is illegal to get if the client is under 18- unless they have a parental consent.

Read more on Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: THE PLAN IS TO SET THE PLEDGE ON FIRE

Four members from San Diego State Fraternity are facing charges as they set a pledge on fire during a skit that was performed at a party last night. The pledge was left with three-degree burns that covered over 16% of his body. This said fraternity were already on probation for violating the universities policies on alcohol and hazing when the members planned this party. The four were released from jail and were court ordered to not participate in any fraternity parties. They were also ordered to return to court in March to prepare for a preliminary hearing set for April.

Via KSLNews

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: REP. SCALISE KNOWS WHY THE NOLA TERROR ATTACK HAPPENED.

Congressperson Scalise is stating that the police are spending too much time on community work and diversifying the workplace and making it hard to do “good old fashion police work”, as he determined that DEI initiatives led to the recent terror attack. His concerns came from the outpour of scrutiny from an anti-DEI advocate who critiqued local leaders and the New Orleans FBI for hosting DEI recruiting events.

Read more here- Boing Boing