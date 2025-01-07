Radio From Hell Wellness Check for January 7th, 2025

How to Maintain Momentum to Reach Your Goals

It’s that time of year, where we are dreaming big and setting hopeful goals for the New Year. Studies have shown that only about 10% of people meet their New Year’s resolutions with only about 20% making it past the first 30 days. It’s critical to the keep the momentum going if you want to achieve your goals, and these tips can help.

Set specific goals. Define what success looks like by being as specific as possible when setting your goals. Instead of saying you want to “drink more water” say that you “are going to drink at least 2 liters a day.”

Visualize success. Tools like vision boards, positive affirmations, and meditations, can help us to picture what success truly looks like. Regularly reminding ourselves of our goals helps keep us motivated and on track.

Track your progress. Use a journal or app to monitor your success along the way. This will help you see when you’ve met your goal, and help you know if there are any adjustments you need to make.

Establish a support system. Surround yourself with friends and family who support your goals and are willing to help hold you accountable. If you want more in-depth support, think about using a coach, mentor, or counselor to help keep you on track.

Reward yourself. Celebrate the little milestones along the way. Notice and acknowledge when you’ve made progress and throw yourself a dance party to celebrate. These small celebrations will help to reinforce the positive behavior and keep you motivated to keep going.

Stay flexible. Understand that you might need to adjust your goals along the way due to changes in your life or priorities. Give yourself permission to adjust to ensure the goals make sense for you.



Integrating these practices into your routine can enhance your ability to stay committed and make steady progress toward your goals. Consistency is key to building lasting change, and each positive action we take is one step closer to reaching our ultimate goal.

