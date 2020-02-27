China Sending Ducks To Fight Locusts

Pakistan is dealing with massive swarms of crop-devouring locusts right now. The solution? An army of ducks from China. China is preparing to send 100,000 ducks to Pakistan to combat the swarms. Officials says each duck can eat up to 200 locusts a day and is a safer and more effective solution than pesticides. Experts are blaming heavy rains and low-quality seeds for the outbreak of locusts, which have already damaged the country’s crop production.

