WHO Elevates COVID-19 Global Threat

The World Health Organization held a press conference Friday to brief the public on COVID-19. From the presser in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the continued increase in the number of cases and the number of affected countries over the last few days are clearly of concern.” Dr. Ghebreyesus also said, “We do not see evidence yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities… As long as that’s the case, we still have a chance of containing this coronavirus, if robust action is taken.” As of this morning, China has reported 78,959 confirmed cases with 2,791 deaths. There have been 4,351 confirmed cases and 67 deaths in 49 other countries. The WHO has increased it’s ‘Global Risk of Spread and Impact assessment’ to “Very High.”

WHO raises coronavirus threat assessment, now says virus poses a 'very high' risk at a global level https://t.co/uaolZnemQ6 — CNBC International (@CNBCi) February 28, 2020