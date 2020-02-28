Free Things On Leap Day

Leap Day is Saturday. The unofficial holiday comes every 4 years. Companies definitely know how to capitalize on it. 7-11, Olive Garden, Popeyes, Quizno’s and Del Taco are just a few places offering free, discounted or BOGO deals on Leap Day. For people who were born on Leap Day, you can get free food at Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Farmer Boys.

