Life

Free Things On Leap Day

Posted on

Leap Day is Saturday. The unofficial holiday comes every 4 years. Companies definitely know how to capitalize on it. 7-11, Olive Garden, Popeyes, Quizno’s and Del Taco are just a few places offering free, discounted or BOGO deals on Leap Day. For people who were born on Leap Day, you can get free food at Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Farmer Boys.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top