Life

Caught On Camera: Woman Arrested In SF Assault On Uber Driver

Posted on

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for attacking an Uber driver in San Francisco, California last weekend.

Police say Malaysia King faces multiple charges, including assault and battery.

Video from a security camera shows King and another woman allegedly attacking, pepper spraying, and deliberately coughing on the driver after he refused them a ride for not wearing a mask.

The driver also says he believes he was attacked because he is a South Asian immigrant.

Uber has a “no mask, no ride” policy. The company released a statement saying in part, “Uber does not tolerate racism or hate in any form.”

Uber has banned the riders. Do you know anyone who has been banned from Uber or Lyft? What happened?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top