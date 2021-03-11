You Can Make $1,000 To Play Cornhole With Friends

If you want to hang out with your friends, stay socially distanced, and make money while doing it, listen up.

TruGreen Lawn is looking for a person to play cornhole and will pay them $1,000 to play and write about the entire experience.

All skill sets are invited to apply for the gig, but you must have a love for the game.

Hi there! You can check out the details here: https://t.co/1cTEDMwbnn. Thank you! -RS — TruGreen (@TruGreen) March 10, 2021

Just go to the TruGreen website to apply by 5 p.m. on April 2. The winner will be chosen on April 7.

Are you a fan of cornhole? Have you ever played cornhole? Why do you think you should be chosen for this job?