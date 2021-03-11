Life

In Stores Soon: Key Lime Pie Kit Kats

Kit Kat is getting ready for Spring by introducing a new seasonal flavor!

Kit Kat will be releasing a key lime pie-flavored version of their crispy wafer candy.

The format for the Kit Kat will stay the same but will include a key lime creme instead of milk chocolate.

The Key Lime Pie Kit Kat will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to try it out once it hits the store in the spring.

Would you try this? Do you like regular key lime pie?

