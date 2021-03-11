Schoolteacher Uses Korn to Make Alphabet Song

We ALL would have loved having a teacher like this growing up.

Schoolteacher, TikTokker, and Korn fan Nick Harrison made a pretty rocking alphabet song using Korn’s “Undone” as inspiration.

Harrison reads off the alphabet to the tune of the song, which absolutely makes learning more fun!

WATCH: Schoolteacher makes his own alphabet song using @Korn's musichttps://t.co/1bncG9bloD — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 11, 2021

Even Korn frontman Jonathon Davis saw the video and gave it his approval!

What would you do if your teacher used rock music to teach? How would you react if your teacher busted out some Korn all of a sudden?