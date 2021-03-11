Facebook Bringing Ads to Shorter Videos and Stories

If you’re tired of ads popping up on your social media, brace yourself.

The director of Facebook’s Monetization has said that creators on the app can now include in-stream ads, “especially focused on short-form video monetization.”

This means Facebook will be including ads within their Stories feature.

Facebook targets TikTok by letting users earn money off minute-long videos https://t.co/meBPH2zaN5 — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 11, 2021

For video creators to get this feature, they must have 600,000 minutes worth of views on their pages.

Are you tired of seeing ads on social media? Have you ever bought anything because of an ad you saw while on Facebook?