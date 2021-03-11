Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill Into Law

It’s official – on Thursday, President Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks.

Signing the bill in the Oval Office, Biden said it was “about rebuilding the backbone of this country” and giving people “a fighting chance”.

The White House says the first $1,400 payments will start going out as soon as this weekend.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country.” President Biden has signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion economic rescue bill into law. https://t.co/9V4sWQucLe pic.twitter.com/uxTLXMJ3Fj — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2021

The bill also includes money for schools, vaccinations, small businesses, and $300 per month federal unemployment assistance.

Will this be the last relief bill? What’s the most effective way to help Americans financially during the pandemic?