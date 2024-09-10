Boner of the Day for September 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OFFICER, I THINK THESE DRUGS HAVE GONE BAD. CAN YOU TEST THEM?
Florida man, Timothy Gunter, was arrested and charged with burglary and meth possession after police were flagged down for help by a city resident. The resident told police Gunter had broken into their home and when questioned by police, Gunter admitted to breaking into the house, along with brandishing a baggie full of meth. Gunter asked the police deputy to test the drugs because they had gone bad.
via Fox 35 Orlando
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: YOU SHOULD TAKE A BEATING. IT’S FOR THE CHILDREN
Vice presidential candidate JD Vance has spoken over the years and recently about his thoughts and ideas on marriage, family, and children. In a speech in front of a high school two years ago, Vance voiced that people in unhappy or even violent marriages need to just stick through it, especially if there are children involved. “And I think that probably, I was personally and a lot of kids in my community, who grew up in my generation, personally suffered from the fact that a lot of moms and dads saw marriage as a basic contract, right? Like any other business deal, once it becomes no longer good for one of the parties or both of the parties, you just dissolve it and go onto a new business relationship. But that recognition that marriage was sacred I think was a really powerful thing that held a lot of families together. And when it disappeared, unfortunately I think a lot of kids suffered,” said Vance. Vance is also known for his book “Hillbilly Elegy” where he describes the violent nature of his grandparent’s marriage, and this seems to be where many of his beliefs on family stem from.
via Vice
Boner Candidate #3: THEY ARE DECAPITATING DUCKS. THEY ARE EATING OUR PET CATS.
JD Vance recently posted a video of himself claiming that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are “causing chaos” and Kamala Harris is to blame. “Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” said Vance. Many people have come back and called Vance a liar, desperate, and sad.
via Independent