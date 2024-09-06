Boner of the Day for September 6th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’M SORRY. IT WAS THE BEER THAT MADE ME DO IT
Las Vegas Metropolitain Police responded to a call at a funeral home of a report of a body lying in front of the building nearby the casket it had been in. When police checked security footage, a woman named Patricia Sierra was seen in the video breaking into the funeral home and wheeling the casket out. Sierra was arrested at a later time, and claims she does not remember any of the incident, saying she was blacked out from the amount of beer she drank. Sierra has been charged on multiple counts and is being held on bail currently.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: WE WERE JUST GONNA GIVE IT A LITTLE RIDE
Two men were arrested and charged in Baja, California for attempting to steal a live sea turtle off the beach. Police had been anonymously tipped off about the men taking the sea turtle and caught them just as they were about to drive off with the turtle in the truck bed. However, the turtle was safely removed and put back where it belongs.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: NATIVE AMERICANS ARE NOT YOUR PUNCHLINE SIR
Montana GOP candidate Tim Sheehy is facing backlash from media and The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council after making some racial and stereotypical remarks about Native Americans. “My ranching partner and one of my really good friends, Turk Stovall, he’s a Crow Indian. We ranch together on the Crow [reservation]. I rope and brand with them every year down there — great way to bond with all the Indians out there, while they’re drunk at 8 a.m,” said Sheehy. “Every heel shot you miss you get a Coors Light can upside the head.” Many have come to Sheehy’s defense, saying he stands for the Crow Tribe and was just making a joke. However, The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council has made a statement saying, “As a candidate for office in Montana, you have a responsibility to know and respect the Indian communities you are running to represent. You are also responsible for using your platform to advocate for that respect to your political supporters. Instead, you have chosen to disrespect the original Montanans as a strategy to pander to the non-Indian vote and political funders. Your remarks have only further alienated the tribal people from your party.”
via Huffington Post