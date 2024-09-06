Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 6th, 2024

Opening September 6, 2024
What I saw:
• Lover of Men • Documentary on Lincoln’s homosexuality • AMC West Jordan • 3 stars.
A deeper look into the personal life of 16th president of the United States
Director: Shaun Peterson
Writers: Joshua Koffman, Grace Leeson, Shaun Peterson
Stars: Jean Baker, Thomas Balcerski, Birdie
• Beetlejuice Beetlejuice • Tim Burton sequel • theaters • 3 stars.
Delia and Lydia Deetz return to the home in the countryside they knew from before, along with Lydia’s daughter Astrid. However, the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice returns as well and wreaks havoc on the Deetz ladies after Astrid accidentally opens the Afterlife portal.
Director: Tim Burton
Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara
———
Next week:
• The Killer’s Game
• Speak No Evil
• Seeking Mavis Beacon