Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 6th, 2024

Opening September 6, 2024

What I saw:

• Lover of Men • Documentary on Lincoln’s homosexuality • AMC West Jordan • 3 stars.

A deeper look into the personal life of 16th president of the United States

Director: Shaun Peterson

Writers: Joshua Koffman, Grace Leeson, Shaun Peterson

Stars: Jean Baker, Thomas Balcerski, Birdie

• Beetlejuice Beetlejuice • Tim Burton sequel • theaters • 3 stars.

Delia and Lydia Deetz return to the home in the countryside they knew from before, along with Lydia’s daughter Astrid. However, the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice returns as well and wreaks havoc on the Deetz ladies after Astrid accidentally opens the Afterlife portal.

Director: Tim Burton

Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara

———

Next week:

• The Killer’s Game

• Speak No Evil

• Seeking Mavis Beacon