Man Steals 400-Pound Playground Slide, Attaches It To Child’s Bunkbed

Police in Burbank, Washington has made an arrest in one of the more unusual theft cases they’ve investigated – a stolen playground slide.
Officers say 30-year-old Dustin Bushnell managed to saw off with the 400-pound slide last December, brought it to his mobile home, and attached it to a bunk bed in his child’s bedroom.
Man stole 400-pound playground slide for kid's bunk bed, cops say https://t.co/uhIabPuegC pic.twitter.com/H4z3TeuX8D
— New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2021
The slide was found while cops were investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts – which were also found on Bushnell’s property.
How do you think he managed to get the slide home?
