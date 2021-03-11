Man Steals 400-Pound Playground Slide, Attaches It To Child’s Bunkbed

Police in Burbank, Washington has made an arrest in one of the more unusual theft cases they’ve investigated – a stolen playground slide.

Officers say 30-year-old Dustin Bushnell managed to saw off with the 400-pound slide last December, brought it to his mobile home, and attached it to a bunk bed in his child’s bedroom.

The slide was found while cops were investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts – which were also found on Bushnell’s property.

