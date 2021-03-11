HBO Max Accidentally Leaks The Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Early

Fans eager for the upcoming ‘Snyder Cut’ of the Justice League movie got a sneak preview this week – thanks to a mistake by HBO Max.

A number of Twitter users reported clicking on the link for Tom & Jerry, only to find Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming instead.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for HBO Max to fix the error – most people were only able to watch about an hour of the movie. The rest of us will have to wait for the actual premiere on March 18th.

Zack Snyder’s #JusticeLeague accidentally leaked on HBO Max last night, 10 days before it was scheduled to release. More: https://t.co/0nbJltJSkW pic.twitter.com/lrS6f6H1S6 — Complex (@Complex) March 9, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League re-edits the 2017 movie with its original director and lots of newly-filmed scenes.

Were you one of the lucky ones who got a sneak peek of Justice League? Are you interested in seeing a re-cut of a movie that came out just four years ago?