HBO Max Accidentally Leaks The Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Early

Fans eager for the upcoming ‘Snyder Cut’ of the Justice League movie got a sneak preview this week – thanks to a mistake by HBO Max.
A number of Twitter users reported clicking on the link for Tom & Jerry, only to find Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming instead.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for HBO Max to fix the error – most people were only able to watch about an hour of the movie. The rest of us will have to wait for the actual premiere on March 18th.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League re-edits the 2017 movie with its original director and lots of newly-filmed scenes.

Were you one of the lucky ones who got a sneak peek of Justice League? Are you interested in seeing a re-cut of a movie that came out just four years ago?

