Greece To Reopen To Vaccinated Travelers In May

Greece is looking past its current COVID-19 lockdowns and ahead to summer, with plans to welcome fully vaccinated tourists.
Officials say they will reopen on May 14 in hopes of sparking their economy again.
Pre-pandemic, Greece saw more than 30 million international visitors every year.
One in every five jobs is linked to tourism.
This year, Greece hopes to rebound and reach at least 50% of that number.
Have you ever traveled to Greece? Are you making any summer travel plans?
