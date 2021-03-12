Greece To Reopen To Vaccinated Travelers In May

Greece is looking past its current COVID-19 lockdowns and ahead to summer, with plans to welcome fully vaccinated tourists.

Officials say they will reopen on May 14 in hopes of sparking their economy again.

Pre-pandemic, Greece saw more than 30 million international visitors every year.

Greece might open up to tourists in May with specific rules and updated protocols. https://t.co/4OhCnSDdzV — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) March 12, 2021

One in every five jobs is linked to tourism.

This year, Greece hopes to rebound and reach at least 50% of that number.

