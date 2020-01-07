Life

Check Out This $720,000 Super Bowl Package

Posted on

We can all dream, right? There is an ultimate Super Bowl package that only the super-rich can afford. The package includes a private flight to the game in Miami, three nights ocean-front accommodations at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale and town car transportation. That’s not all. You’ll receive passes to an exclusive VIP pre-game party. Of course, you’ll get Super Bowl tickets…in the first 10 rows on the 50-yard line. Once you attend the private after-party, you’ll fly your private jet to the Bahamas for a 4 night Carribean cruise on a luxury yacht. The total cost of this package starts at $720,000 for two people. There’s only one of them available on a first-come, first-serve basis so start applying for that loan today!

