Man’s ‘Genius’ Hard-Boiled Egg Shell Removing Technique Gains Fans, Critics

One man’s pretty “genius” hack for removing the shell from a hard-boiled egg has gone viral, but for both good and bad reasons. In the 9-second video shared on Twitter by @backt0nature, a cooked egg is put into a glass that is then filled with cold water. After some vigorous shaking, the shell peels right off. The clip has gained over 3000 likes, plus 750 comments. Unfortunately, not all of them are positive. While the demonstration is taking place, the sink tap is left running in the background, setting off criticisms of wasting water.

Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020

I tried this. Didn’t work pic.twitter.com/WQ1ijKGJqo — Seth Berliner (@Coloradosprout) January 5, 2020