Good Ideas! Finland’s Prime Minister Wants 4-Day Workweek, 6-Hour Workday

If the old Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 grind has got you down, perhaps you should consider a move to Finland. The nation’s newly elected 34-year-old Prime Minister is about to unveil rules that will limit the workweek to 4 days a week and no more than 6 hours a day. According to Sanna Marin, it’s an effort to have citizens spend more time with their families. She also believes that it will increase productivity. Studies conducted a few years back in neighboring Sweden showed gains in productivity, happiness, and wealth among employees. When Microsoft experimented with the idea in Japan last summer, they saw productivity jump nearly 40 percent.

