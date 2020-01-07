52 F-35s Launch in A Row from Utah Air Force Base

As video online shows, the skies over Utah were dotted with military might on Monday as the Air Force launched 52 state-of-the-art F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Hill Air Force Base. The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings conducted the exercise, with the 388th vice commander saying “We now have our full complement of aircraft and locally, we turn this into a goal of full war-fighting capability.”

Officials also say that the fighter jet's showcase was coincidentally in time with the current tensions in the middle east and not in direct response with any current Iranian threats.