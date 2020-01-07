Get Paid To Rate The Florida Theme Parks

Love roller coasters, photo ops with your favorite characters, and food on sticks? Then you might want to sign up for what’s likely your dream job.

Ocean Florida is looking for a tester who will go around to all the major theme parks in Orlando, rating each in a video diary on their Instagram account.

This Company Will Pay You Nearly $4,000 to Rate Theme Parks in Florida https://t.co/QGV3uqGOet #pubs pic.twitter.com/baiG3TN0fb — RockCheetah (@RockCheetah) January 6, 2020

The ideal candidate needs to be pretty social media savvy and handy with a camera, which will net nearly $4,000 for the gig plus travel expenses, food, and fees. You can even bring a friend along. Applications are being taken until the end of the month. Be prepared to answer which is your favorite roller coaster and Disney character.