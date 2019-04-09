Chris Hemsworth Would “Love” To Play James Bond

Chris Hemsworth would be ok if he were chosen to be the next James Bond. In an interview, Hemsworth said, “I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond. I’d love to do it.” Hemsworth thinks his role as British race car driver James Hunt in 2013’s Rush could be his audition tape. Actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Hardy have been brought up to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.