Chris Pratt Talks About James Gunn Firing

James Gunn will not be back to direct the third movie

The drama between Disney and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn continues, and now the star of the movie, Chris Pratt is speaking out on the controversy. Gunn was fired from the franchise when tweets made between 2008 and 2011 mocking rape and pedophilia resurfaced. “It’s not an easy time. We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing The Guardians of the Galaxy,” Pratt said in an interview with the Associated Press. “It’s a complicated situation for everybody.” Pratt and the other stars of the movie have already signed an open letter to Disney asking for Gunn’s return. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, has even talked about quitting the role.