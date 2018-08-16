Batman’s Religion Revealed

Ever wonder if Batman goes to church on Sunday mornings?

The correct answer should be, “no.” However, According to DC Comics, the Caped Crusader probably sleeps in. Batman appears to have been outed as an atheist in the recent comic Batman #53. A churchgoing woman asks Bruce Wayne if he believes in God. Wayne’s response is “I used to”. Some comics fans are wondering how Batman could possibly be an atheist when he knows Wonder Woman, who is considered a demi-god and the daughter of Zeus. Others say Wayne’s admission doesn’t necessarily mean he’s an atheist.

Ever wonder what the religious beliefs of other superheroes are? Superman? Spider-Man? Incredible Hulk? Yeah, me either.