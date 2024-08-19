Geek News on the Radio for August 19th, 2024

Alien: Romulus successful opening weekend

The new movie in the Alien franchise did very well for itself opening weekend!

Deadpool and Wolverine top grossing R film of all time

Deadpool and Wolverine has just broken the record and is now the top grossed rated R film…EVER!

The Creature from the Black Lagoon from James Wan

Creator of The Conjuring James Wan is making a reboot of The Creature of the Black Lagoon.

Netflix doing Ghostbusters animated series

The streaming service is making a cannon Ghostbusters animated series!

Crossed comic book to be movie

The most disturbing comic book is set to be made into a movie!

Kaitlyn Dever needed extra security during The Last of Us

The actress playing the character Abby for The Last of Us: Part 2 show needed extra security. Apparently due to fans not being able to distinguish reality from fantasy.