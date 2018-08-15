Beware of This Instagram Hack. It Could Lock You Out of Your Account

Don’t hack me bro!
Instagram users are frustrated after finding themselves locked out of their accounts due to a hack that changes their username, image, and associated email address. The issue was first reported by Mashable. Users also report the hackers changing their profile pictures to animated stills from Disney or Pixar films, or just deleting the accounts altogether. Even stranger? In some instances, hackers changed the associated email to one with Russia’s .ru domain.
