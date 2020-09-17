Chris Rock Working On Script For Him, Dave Chappelle And Adam Sandler

What if I told you there is a potential for Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler to team up for a movie?

It could possibly happen.

Rock was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. He said he was writing a script that would feature all three comedy stars. We don’t know much more but THR said Rock was “giddy” at the prospect of teaming up with Chappelle and Sandler.

Hot off 'Fargo,' @ChrisRock is working on a new script that will pair him with his longtime pals @DaveChappelle and @AdamSandler. https://t.co/E2OmV7EwgR — Collider (@Collider) September 16, 2020

Are you giddy about it? What kind of movie would you put them in?