Dentist who Extracted Tooth on Hoverboard Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Seth Lockhart, the Alaska dentist who thought it would be a funny idea to extract a sedated patient’s tooth while on a hoverboard, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Lockhart was also pinned for Medicaid fraud, pressuring patients to undergo unnecessary sedation in order to bilk Medicaid out of $1.9 million.

One mother testified that she was angry that Lockhart sedated her young son for a simple teeth cleaning. The mother of that child also happens to be the same woman Lockhart pulled his hoverboard stunt on. She had no idea Lockhart was on a hoverboard during the extraction because she was knocked out, too.

The fact that he performed operations on a hoverboard isn't even the biggest charge the "hoverboard dentist" Seth Lockhart faces at his trial this week. https://t.co/rdKycT4a0i — Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) December 4, 2019

The Anchorage Daily News says the judge kept it real with Lockhart, saying “You darn-near killed some people.” Lockhart will begin serving time this December.

