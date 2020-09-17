Life

Dentist who Extracted Tooth on Hoverboard Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Seth Lockhart, the Alaska dentist who thought it would be a funny idea to extract a sedated patient’s tooth while on a hoverboard, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Lockhart was also pinned for Medicaid fraud, pressuring patients to undergo unnecessary sedation in order to bilk Medicaid out of $1.9 million.

One mother testified that she was angry that Lockhart sedated her young son for a simple teeth cleaning. The mother of that child also happens to be the same woman Lockhart pulled his hoverboard stunt on. She had no idea Lockhart was on a hoverboard during the extraction because she was knocked out, too.

The Anchorage Daily News says the judge kept it real with Lockhart, saying “You darn-near killed some people.” Lockhart will begin serving time this December.

Have you ever had a doctor or dentist act completely reckless while caring for you or your family? Should the mother have gone to another dentist once Lockhart insisted her son needed sedation for teeth cleaning?

